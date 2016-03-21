Yen Slides Against Most Majors

Reversing direction, the Japanese yen slipped against its most major rivals in early European deals on Monday.



The yen edged down to 75.75 against the kiwi, 115.02 against the franc and 85.60 against the loonie, off early 5-day high of 75.13, 4-day highs of 114.49 and 85.08, respectively.



The yen weakened to 111.59 against the greenback, 85.07 against the aussie and 125.64 against the euro, reversing from its early high of 111.22, 6-day highs of 84.22 and 125.22, respectively.



The yen is likely to find support around 113.00 against the greenback, 116.00 against the franc, 126.5 against the euro, 86.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the loonie and 77.00 against the kiwi.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

