Australian Dollar Off Early Lows Against Most Majors

The Australian dollar came off from its early lows against most major counterparts in European trading on Monday.



The aussie recovered to 0.7626 against the greenback and 85.07 against the yen, off early 4-day low of 0.7569 and a 6-day low of 84.22, respectively.



The aussie advanced to a 4-day high of 1.4744 against the euro, reversing from its previous 5-day low of 1.4898.



The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around 0.78 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.46 against the euro.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

