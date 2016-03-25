Swiss Franc Falls Against Most Majors

The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday. The Swiss franc fell to an 8-day low of 0.9783 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 1.0915 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9755 and 1.0897, respectively.



Against the pound, the franc edged down to 1.3808 from an early high of 1.3777.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.00 against the greenback, 1.10 against the euro and 1.41 against the pound.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

