U.S. Dollar Advances Against Most Majors

The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.4328 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4377.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 1.1310 and 0.9663 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1336 and 0.9648, respectively.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged up to 0.7638, 0.6889 and 1.3011 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7670, 0.6917 and 1.2965, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the pound, 1.11 against the euro, 0.99 against the franc, 0.73 against the aussie, 0.66 against the kiwi and 1.34 against the loonie.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

