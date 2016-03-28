Canadian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors

The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 85.82 against the yen, from an early low of 85.16.



The loonie advanced to 1.3237 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 4-day low of 1.3285.



Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.4779 from an early low of 1.4827.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 86.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the greenback and 1.44 against the euro.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

