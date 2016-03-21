Canadian Dollar Slides Against Majors

The Canadian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.3070 against the U.S. dollar, 85.11 against the yen and 1.4743 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 1.3003, 85.70 and 1.4648, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the loonie edged down to 0.9915 from Friday's closing value of 0.9878.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.35 against the greenback, 82.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro and 1.01 against the aussie.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

