NZ Dollar Slides Against Most Majors

Theweakened against most major currencies in theThe NZ dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.6304 against the euro and 76.30 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6162 and 77.13, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 0.6761 from yesterday's closing value of 0.6800.

If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 75.00 against the yen and 0.66 against the greenback.

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