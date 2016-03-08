Canadian dollar, drops, Against, Most Majors

Theweakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Canadian dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.4708 against the euro and 84.57 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4627 and 85.39, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.3337 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3281.

If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.52 against the euro, 81.00 against the yen and 1.37 against the greenback.

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