Dollar Slides Versus Most Majors Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Index

The University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary consumer sentiment index for March at 10 am ET Friday. Economists expect the index to rise to 92.2 from 91.7 for February



Ahead of the data, the dollar traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback declined against the pound, euro and the franc, it rose against the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.1291 against the euro, 0.9670 against the franc, 111.48 against the yen and 1.4495 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.





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