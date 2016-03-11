NZ Dollar Advances Against Majors

Theweakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.1145 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1174.Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 0.6699, 75.99 and 1.6671 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6665, 75.42 and 1.6754, respectively.

If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the aussie, 0.68 against the greenback, 79.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.

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