EUR/USD Regains Momentum, Challenges Monday’s High

The EUR bulls appear to have taken a breather in the Asian trades, withnow consolidating the recent bullish run to 200-DMA at 1.1045 levels.



Currently, EUR/USD trades 0.08% at fresh session highs of 1.1027, finally breaking through its 12-pips narrow range. The main currency pair is seen consolidating the 75-pips upward rally witnessed in response to the dismal labour market conditions report from the US, and manages to resist above 1.10 handle.



The EUR/USD finds support from the risk-off market profile extended into Asia, with heavy sell-off seen in the Asian equities as cautious tone prevails ahead of the Chinese trade balance data. The Japanese Nikkei drops -1.65%, Australia’s ASX 200 is down -0.45%, while the Chinese benchmark, Shanghai Composite index slides -1.85%.



Looking ahead, the EUR calendar offers a slew of second-liner data today, including the German industrial and Euro zone revised GDP figures. Besides, the Euro zone ECOFIN meetings will go on all through the European hours. While nothing relevant is due for release from the US docket.



EUR/USD Technical Levels



In terms of technicals, the pair finds the immediate resistance at 1.1043/45 (daily R1/ 20 & 200-DMA). A break beyond the last, doors will open for a test of 1.1071/80 (Feb 26 High/ daily R2). On the flip side, the immediate support is placed at 1.1000 (psychological levels) below which at 1.0954/43 (10-DMA/ 1h 200-SMA) could be tested.







(Market News Provided by FXstreet)