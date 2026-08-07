Bitcoin Glacier Setup Guide — 28 Trades in 8 Years: Configuring the Patience Machine

Bitcoin Glacier trades a few times per YEAR. Its entire value is captured in a handful of large moves — which changes how you should set it up, which tier to run, and what "working correctly" looks like.









Setup

Attach to a BTCUSD D1 (daily) chart. If your broker uses a suffix (BTCUSDm, BTCUSD.a), attach to that exact symbol — the EA reads the chart's symbol. Keep the terminal running 24/7 (VPS recommended): with only a few signals per year, missing one daily breakout costs a meaningful share of the year's result.





Pick the tier deliberately — we recommend Aggressive, not the Ultra default

Real-tick backtest, BTCUSD D1 2018-2025, $10,000: Defensive +43% / PF 7.03 / eqDD 8.9%, up to Aggressive +224% / eqDD 15.9%, then a sharp jump to Ultra +1,937% / eqDD 46.8%. The default ships at Ultra, but for everyday use we explicitly recommend the Aggressive tier — the +224% / 16% drawdown profile is the stable choice. Ultra is only for traders who genuinely accept a ~47% drawdown.





What normal looks like

28 trades over ~8 years, win rate ~57%. Months of zero activity are the default state; the system takes a series of small losses while waiting for a major Bitcoin trend, then rides it on a hard stop with trailing. It is concentrated in bull markets and has had losing years — that is the honest cost of a daily-timeframe trend follower.





Do not touch

Entry/exit parameters define the tested system. Your inputs are the Run-Mode tier, notifications, and the news/weekend filters. Confirm your broker's swap rates on BTCUSD — daily holding means swap matters.





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