Why your Forex brokerage needs to automate onboarding

When I was growing up, the only person whose job involved any sort of automation was George Jetson. Today however, automation makes part of the development of products we use in our everyday life and will continue to infiltrate industries and enterprises across the globe in the years to come. For brokerages in the financial trading industry, which face challenges due to stricter regulation and increased competition, automation can be an incredible tool to help lower costs, improve conversion rates and in turn, increase a...