FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Rangebound, Sees Strong Support at 113.30

USD/JPY has been trading a rising wedge pattern and finds strong support at 113.30 (wedge base).

Appetite for risk seen lacking in the markets following China's announcement of lower GDP target range (6.5%-7%) for 2016.

Ongoing weakness in the Japanese stocks keeps the yen underpinned, Nikkei 225 index declines -0.45% and nears 17k mark.

Breaks below 113.30 will take the pair to next support at 113.24 (10-DMA) and then 113.12 (March 4th lows).

On the topside we see immediate resistance at 113.93 (session highs) and then at 113.99 (Feb 26th highs).

We see the pair extending range trade for the week, breaks above 114.50 could see more upside.

07 Maret 2016 1:18 PMThe material has been provided by