USD/JPY: Buy the Pullbacks to 112.00 – Westpac

02 Maret 2016 12:43 PM

“The end of month run of Japanese data was mixed withandcoming in above expectations, CPI at expectations, and retail sales/ household spending below expectations”.“So we move on and with a quiet week from a domestic data perspective, it will be down to China, crude and US data to drive the US$”.



“Price action in commodities is more upbeat with WTI crude and copper both probing highs in recent sessions. While price action suggests we are stuck in a 112 to 114 range, we maintain a buy USD/JPY on dips below 112 with stops below 110”.





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