EURUSD Elliott wave technical analysis: Holding Bearish Outlook

Talking Points:



EURUSD Technical Strategy: Bearish

Elliottwave Count: Either we seen wave c completion or Flat correction on weekly chart.

With EURUSD, we are expecting two scenario can be played here, which is as following:





Scenario 1: Either we are experiencing wave c as pair is still trading in corrective channel. This scenario more time to confirm. On channel breakout from current price, we can see possible scenario 2.





Scenario 2: We either in second scenario, if we are getting channel breakout. On this case, we are targeting 1.1478 price as part of flat correction on weekly chart. As this scenario is from larger time frame, it carry more time to complete and confirm.





But, in both cases, we are bearish on EURUSD and look for shorting opportunity rather buying. Please stay tune on "Trade Signal" section for more update.







