Gold Finally Broke the Range — And This Is the Tape a Breakout System Waits For

For most of the past month I was writing the same thing in different words: gold was stuck, the range was airless, and there was nothing worth forcing. Last week that ended. The compression I'd been watching resolved, and it resolved hard.

What actually happened

Gold spent weeks boxed roughly between $4,000 and $4,150. Early last week the floor of that range gave way, the $4,080 level cracked, and the character of the tape flipped. By Friday the move had accelerated into a genuine breakout — a single burst carried price from around $4,300 into the $4,360–$4,380 zone, tagging a fresh seven-week high near $4,371 and closing the week up roughly 7%.

The fuel was macro, as it usually is with gold. Softer US employment data cooled expectations of a near-term Fed rate move, the dollar and yields eased, and a market that had been coiling for weeks finally got its excuse to expand. Gold opened this week holding most of that jump, consolidating in the $4,315–$4,350 area.

Why I care about weeks like this

I trade one instrument, one way: I wait for a real level to give way and I take the move with predefined risk. The cost of that approach is patience — through the choppy stretch I sat mostly on my hands and said so publicly, because forcing entries inside a dead range is how single-instrument traders bleed out.

The payoff is weeks like the one we just had. When the range broke, the system was positioned for the direction that mattered instead of getting chopped up fading the extremes. It wasn't clean start to finish — one countertrend short early in the week hit its stop for a small, fixed loss, exactly the way it's supposed to. But once price committed, the approach caught the expansion: the standout was a long entered near $4,120 that ran to roughly $4,169 in a single session, with several smaller confirmations behind it as the move extended.

Every one of those trades is auditable on the live account — wins, the one loss, entry and exit timestamps, the lot. That's the whole point of trading in the open: you don't get to narrate a good week without the receipts. The verified account sits at a fresh high of +191.86% cumulative gain as of this writing.

The week ahead

Now the calendar takes over. US CPI for July lands Wednesday, with PPI and jobless claims Thursday — the prints that will either confirm the disinflation story the market is leaning on or complicate it. That's the kind of event risk that decides whether this breakout continues or hands some back.

How I'm framing the levels, not as a forecast but as a map:

As long as gold holds above roughly $4,300, the near-term tone stays constructive. A confirmed break and hold above ~$4,365 would open room for continuation toward and past last week's high. A sustained close back below $4,300 flips the immediate bias and puts the range back in play.

Inside the current $4,315–$4,350 consolidation I'm not forcing anything. The breakout already paid; the job now is to let CPI show its hand and wait for the next level to actually give way rather than guessing which way the chop breaks.

That's the entire method in one sentence: sit through the noise, get paid on the breaks, and never confuse a quiet stretch with a broken system.

Every trade behind this post is verified on the live account. If you want to follow the same breakout approach on gold, the signal is here:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361276

Past performance does not guarantee future results. This is market commentary, not financial advice.