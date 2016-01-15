Bright Road for Meta Trader 5 available now

The "Bright Road" indicator was released today for the platform MetaTrader 5 !



I am glad to welcome traders and is ready to further improve the indicator and answer your questions.

"Bright Road" indicator shows the direction and sustainability of the trend, as well as its reversals. Use the indicator to search for successful entries, the performance bottlenecks to minimize risk and time to exit deals. The indicator is never redrawn. It is an easy-to-setup visual tool for both novice and experienced traders It fits any trading style.

version for MT5 available at Market by https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14014

version for MT4 at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13886





With best regards,

Maxim Kuznetsov aka NektoMK



