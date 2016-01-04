Setups For EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD - Barclays

The following are the latest technical setups for EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, and NZD/USD as provided by the technical strategy team at Barclays Capital. EUR/USD: We are bearish against the 1.1060 range highs and would prefer to fade upticks within range. A move below our initial downside targets near 1.0795 would encourage our bearish view towards targets near 1.0730 and then the 1.0520 range lows. USD/JPY: The break below 120.00 has prompted us to turn bearish in the short term. Our initial downside targets are near 118.00. Below 118.00 would signal further downside towards the 116.15 range lows. GBP/USD: Having reached ... Read more