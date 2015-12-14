AUDUSD LOSE 47 PIPS IN EARN MORNING
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AUDUSD LOSE 47 PIPS IN EARN MORNING

14 December 2015, 03:31
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
1
149

AUDUSD  FALL 47PIPS IN EARLY MORNING

NOW PRICE ABOVE MONTHLY PIVOT 0.7174 AND FIND SOME HORIZONTAL SUPPORT

#audusd, Trend