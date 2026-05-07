Global Structure vs Local Structure — what is the difference?

In Panther Trade Scenario, there are two stop placement modes, and they change not only the risk size, but also the trading style itself.





Global Structure — the stop is placed beyond the most recent high or low on the timeframe that defines the trend direction.

This is a broader market structure, so random noise and local pullbacks are less likely to stop out the position.





That’s why this mode is set by default.

There are fewer signals, stops can be wider, but the trades themselves are generally more stable and “clean”.





Local Structure — the stop is defined based on the local structure of the signal timeframe (M1).

The stop becomes tighter, more trades appear, and stop-outs become more frequent.





The lower timeframe contains a lot of noise, so even with the correct direction, price can frequently hit local stops before continuing the move.

In simple terms:

Global Structure → more stable and reliable

→ more stable and reliable Local Structure → more aggressive and active





It’s also important to consider account size.

For Global Structure mode, a deposit of ~$1000 or more is preferable, since stops can be relatively wide and the risk, even with the minimum lot size, can be noticeable.

Local Structure allows trading with tighter stops, but requires you to be ready for more frequent stop-outs and a more active trading approach.

Learn more about the Panther Trade Scenario indicator



