KeepKey: bitcoin wallet allows users to enjoy the full ownership of their private keys

Bitcoin storage expert KeepKey has began hardware wallet which is now available for $239. Founder Darin Stanchfield further compared their security features to those offered by big banks, and stated:



"Our guiding principle is to empower individuals and organizations with bank-grade bitcoin security. This is what our device does, and it is simple to use. Other products that are available require a high level of sophistication to operate. With KeepKey, it is very difficult to do the wrong thing."

According to KeepKey’s press release, their wallet allows users to enjoy the full ownership of their private keys.the press release explained.."Users are required to install a native Google Chrome extension on their browser and the wallet is compatible with Electrum and MultiBit.