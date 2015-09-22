Max Keiser: Sweet messages from financial markets' punters - Video

In the fresh episode of the Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss financial markets and why they can be compared with adult online cheating services where the only thing they give you in exchange for your money is a message from a bot.

In particular, the hosts refer to the recent Ashley Madison hack which showed that 80% of purchases at the adult online cheating service was a result of a man contacting a bot which sent sweet sexy messages. Meanwhile, just less than 20% of women were real on the website. Those are similar to the messages from the Fed and the sweet anticipation which accompanies them.

Although, the episode was released few hours before the Fed stood pat, their discussions on how the market reacts to those messages and what really makes it "rise" are quite interesting.



The bond-buying program is also discussed here. The hosts find it curious that central banks think that they are going to create inflation by buying these bonds. What they do instead is removing the inventory of these bonds which in turn cause deflation, volatility and lacking liquidity - what JPMorgan already highlighted.

The second part of the program is devoted to the fresh news from the bitcoin and blockchain market.



