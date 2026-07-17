Fundamental Market Analysis for July 17, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD:

The euro enters the session without sustained support from the eurozone economy. A decline in industrial production has reinforced doubts about the strength of the recovery, while higher European gas prices have revived concerns about pressure on business activity and household spending. Expectations of a firmer ECB stance are partly limiting euro selling but have yet to generate a strong local catalyst.

The main factor supporting the US dollar today is the combination of a resilient US labor market and stronger demand for defensive assets. A decline in jobless claims confirmed continued stability in employment, while escalating tensions between the United States and Iran are supporting the American currency. Softer inflation has reduced the likelihood of an imminent Federal Reserve rate increase, leaving the dollar’s advantage moderate.

When comparing the two currencies, the euro appears more vulnerable in the short term. Energy-related risks have a greater impact on the eurozone economy, while resilient demand and employment in the United States limit the scope for a reassessment of the dollar outlook. If cautious market sentiment and pressure from energy prices persist, the baseline scenario allows for a decline in EUR/USD during the current session.

Trading idea: SELL 1.1435, SL 1.1460, TP 1.1375





GBPUSD:

The pound enters Friday’s session after a notable advance supported by easing fiscal concerns and expectations of restrained government spending policy. This factor continues to underpin the British currency, although a significant part of the positive reaction has already been reflected in the price. The UK economy grew only marginally in May, while weakness across several sectors points to fragile domestic demand.

The US dollar has gained an advantage from labor market data and a deterioration in the external environment. A decline in unemployment benefit claims confirms the resilience of the US economy, while renewed escalation in the Middle East is increasing demand for the dollar as a defensive asset. Slower retail sales and softer inflation are limiting this momentum but do not reverse it within the current session.

Domestic support for the pound may limit the decline in GBP/USD, but the pair requires a new UK-specific catalyst to extend its advance. Britain’s fiscal risks have not disappeared, while modest economic growth leaves the Bank of England facing a difficult balance between inflation and weak activity. If investor caution persists, the priority for the current session remains a moderate decline in the pair.

Trading idea: SELL 1.3460, SL 1.3495, TP 1.3380





USDJPY:

The yen remains near multi-year lows as the interest rate differential continues to encourage positions favoring the dollar. The Bank of Japan must take risks to economic growth and the government bond market into account, limiting expectations of rapid policy tightening. High costs for imported energy are placing additional pressure on the Japanese currency.

On the US side, USD/JPY is supported by resilient employment data and a recovery in US Treasury yields following their recent decline. At the same time, rising geopolitical tensions are increasing demand for the dollar, which combines defensive qualities with higher yields. Softer US inflation has reduced the likelihood of an imminent Federal Reserve rate increase, but the yield differential remains wide.

The main constraint on further gains in the pair is the risk of action by the Japanese authorities. The Ministry of Finance has again stated that it is prepared to respond to excessive currency movements, while previous interventions show that a sharp rise in the dollar may trigger countermeasures. However, without confirmed action, this risk does not outweigh the interest rate factor, and the baseline scenario allows for a cautious rise in USD/JPY.

Trading idea: BUY 162.40, SL 162.10, TP 163.00





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