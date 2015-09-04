Dollar slightly rises after U.S. jobs report

The U.S. economy created a modest 173,000 new jobs in August to mark the smallest gain in five months, but the unemployment rate fell to 5.1% from 5.3%, the government said Friday.



That's the lowest level since April 2008. On the more positive side, employment gains for July and June were revised up by a combined 44,000.



The Labor Department said 245,000 new jobs were created in July instead of 215,000. June's gain was revised up to 245,000 from 231,000.

The greenback rose slightly after the news.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.09% at 96.24, off session lows of 95.87.

EUR/USD was last at 1.1138, higher 0.11%.

GBP/USD was at 1.5213, lower 0.29%.

