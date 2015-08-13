USD/JPY Price Action Analysis - Fibo resistance level crossing for breakout

W1 price is located above 200-SMA and 100-SMA for the primary bullish with secondary ranging between Fibo resistance level at 125.85 and 23.6% Fibo support level at 119.93:
- The price is ranging between ranging Fibo resistance level at 125.85 and 23.6% Fibo support level at 119.93.
- The price is trying to break ascending triangle pattern with 125.85 support for the bullish trend to be continuing.
- If price will break Fibo resistance level at 125.85 on close weekly bar so the primary bullish will be continuing, otherwise the price will be ranging within the familiar levels.
- "A daily close above 125.20 is needed to set off the next leg higher in the exchange rate."
- "A daily close below 124.00 would turn us negative on USD/JPY."
If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 125.85 on close weekly bar from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing with good possible breakout of the price movement.
If not so the price will be ranging between between the levels.
Trend: