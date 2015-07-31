Next Week Forecast - levels for EUR/USD

EUR/USD : ranging on the border of reversal points. This pair is ranging between key levels on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish, and those key levels are the following: 1.0807 and 1.0461 as the support levels, and 1.1128 and 1.1436 as the resistance levels. Next week will be the main one for this pair for final decision about the direction. If the last levels will be broken so the ranging era will be finished and the trending period will be started. There are two scenarios for the next week with this pair: strong trending bearish breakdown, or ranging situation will be continuing. And it is fully depends on those key levels to be broken for the next week.







By the way, many banks agreed for bearish market condition with this pair for the next week but with different entry points for that:

Credit Suisse suggested to sell EURUSD at 1.1117/32

suggested to sell EURUSD at 1.1117/32 Barclays adviced to sell at 1.0810 and 1.0460 as the next target

adviced to sell at 1.0810 and 1.0460 as the next target UBS is telling about 1.0990 level to start selling

is telling about 1.0990 level to start selling Societe Generale told about 1.08/1.0780





Anyway, the next week will be the key week for possible ranging period to be finsihed with trending situation to be started for this pair.



Resistance

Support

1.1128 1.0807 1.1436

1.0461



