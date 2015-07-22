Bitcoin does not qualify as a payment method for eBay

Andy Shroder, a solar energy researcher and solar panel manufacturer, has been removed from the list of merchants because he was accepting Bitcoin. According to eBay, Bitcoin does not qualify as a payment method due to 'two key factors' - security and safety, and ease of use:

“Please understand that you mentioned you accept ‘Bitcoin’ as a method of payment. Some online payment companies are fairly new and inexperienced and they do not provide sufficient fraud protection to members. When we review payment methods to determine whether they are allowed on eBay, two key factors that we consider are ‘Security and Safety’ and ‘Ease of use.’ Please do not offer this payment method.”

From the responses eBay is receiving after this decision, it looks it will become extremely unpopular among progressive techsavvy people who feel Bitcoin is lot safer and secure than the traditional payment methods