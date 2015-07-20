Bitcoin News Mash-Up: BitSpark to join FinTech Innovation, Paul Krugman vs bitcoin, and more

BitSpark has been selected to join the Accenture’s FinTech Innovation Lab Asia Pacific 2015

The program, created by world renowned technology and consulting company Accenture, is aimed at inviting the best financial technology startups to be incubated by world’s leading financial institutions. “We are hugely excited to be chosen to be part of the program. The opportunities that come with it are fantastic, and we’re looking forward to making the most of it to take our business to the next level. Accenture and the other banks that are part of the program have a huge amount of experience, and having them support early stage startups such as BitSpark will be invaluable.”



Paul Krugman vs Bitcoin

Nobel award winning economic Paul Krugman criticized Bitcoin for being 'not so good' - he digital currency legitimacy can be judged if the governments start taking it as a form of tax payments.



Advocacy Groups and New Californian Bill

Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and Copia Institute think differently. According to these two Bitcoin advocacy groups, the newly amended Californian bill threatens the growth of digital currency industry and must be banished.

