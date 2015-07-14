Bitcoin tipping service accepts Visa and MasterCard cards

The decision from the company is expected to encourage the new users as it will help them do easy and fast recharge of their accounts. With the addition of the new payment option, ChangeTip will also get new customers.



Victoria van Eyk, the ChangeTip head of community informs that "users could previously use credit cards to make Bitcoin purchases through Coinbase, the company has added additional payment options". According to her the addition of a direct credit card purchasing option will remove added friction from the wallet top-up process. She was quoted saying that the idea is to make buying Bitcoin really easy, so the company decided to create an option where users can do it right on the website. The company according to her wants to provide the smoothest end-to-end experience. Interestingly, credit card users are restricted on how much Bitcoin they can purchase with the service.



