New Shanghai Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has attracted three new investors
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New Shanghai Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has attracted three new investors

4 July 2015, 21:11
BlondieNews
BlondieNews
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Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's new research business has attracted three new investors:
  • Huawei, a Chinese telecom device maker;
  • IMEC, a nanoelectronics research and development center;
  • and Qualcomm Global Trading Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.
This joint venture will reportedly focus on the next-generation CMOS logic technology and build China's most advanced integrated circuit R&D platform.

SMIC Advanced Technology R&D (Shanghai) Corporation will be majority owned by SMIC, while Huawei, IMEC, and Qualcomm will be minority shareholders. Tzu-Yin Chiu, SMIC's chief executive officer and executive director, will be the legal representative of the new JV; and Yu Shaofeng, SMIC's vice president, will be the general manager. The JV's current focus will be on developing 14nm logic technology.

#Huawei, New Shanghai, IMEC, Qualcomm Global Trading