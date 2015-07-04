New Shanghai Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has attracted three new investors

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Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's new research business has attracted three new investors:
SMIC Advanced Technology R&D (Shanghai) Corporation will be majority owned by SMIC, while Huawei, IMEC, and Qualcomm will be minority shareholders. Tzu-Yin Chiu, SMIC's chief executive officer and executive director, will be the legal representative of the new JV; and Yu Shaofeng, SMIC's vice president, will be the general manager. The JV's current focus will be on developing 14nm logic technology.
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Huawei, a Chinese telecom device maker;
- IMEC, a nanoelectronics research
and development center;
- and Qualcomm Global Trading Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.
SMIC Advanced Technology R&D (Shanghai) Corporation will be majority owned by SMIC, while Huawei, IMEC, and Qualcomm will be minority shareholders. Tzu-Yin Chiu, SMIC's chief executive officer and executive director, will be the legal representative of the new JV; and Yu Shaofeng, SMIC's vice president, will be the general manager. The JV's current focus will be on developing 14nm logic technology.