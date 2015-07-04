New Shanghai Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has attracted three new investors

Huawei, a Chinese telecom device maker;



IMEC, a nanoelectronics research and development center;



and Qualcomm Global Trading Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's new research business has attracted three new investors:This joint venture will reportedly focus on the next-generation CMOS logic technology and build China's most advanced integrated circuit R&D platform.SMIC Advanced Technology R&D (Shanghai) Corporation will be majority owned by SMIC, while Huawei, IMEC, and Qualcomm will be minority shareholders. Tzu-Yin Chiu, SMIC's chief executive officer and executive director, will be the legal representative of the new JV; and Yu Shaofeng, SMIC's vice president, will be the general manager. The JV's current focus will be on developing 14nm logic technology.