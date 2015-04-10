Huawei Net Profit Up 33% In 2014 - Chinese telecom device maker Huawei realized global sales of CNY288.2 billion in 2014

The company's net profit was CNY27.9 billion, which was about USD4.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 32.7%.

By business lines, Huawei's carrier business revenue was CNY192.1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.4%; its enterprise business revenue was CNY19.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 27.3%; and its consumer business revenue was CNY75.1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 32.6%.



By regional markets, Huawei's revenue in China was CNY108.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 31.5%; its revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa was CNY101 billion, a year-on-year increase of 20.2%; its revenue in Americas was CNY30.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%; and its revenue in Asia Pacific was CNY42.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 9.6%.



In 2014, Huawei invested CNY40.8 billion in research and development, an increase of 29.4% compared with 2013 and accounted for 14.2% of its total sales in 2014. Over the past ten years, this Chinese company invested over CNY190 billion in R&D.