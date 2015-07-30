Huawei: operating revenue of 30% according to performance report

Meng Wanzhou which is Chief Financial Officer of Huawei told that Huawei gained stable growth in its three major sectors. They are confident in achieving continuous and effective growth in 2015. Huawei's smartphones (Mate7 and P8) are in good progress and the company realized quality & sustainable growth for consumer business.

For carrier business: continuous/stable growth due to 4G network construction, network capacity improvements, and ICT industrial investments promoted by digital transformation of carriers.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is a multinational networking, telecommunications company headquartered in Shenzhen. It is the largest telecommunications equipment maker in the world. Huawei was founded in 1987 and the company has over 140,000 employees, around 46% of whom are engaged in research and development (R&D). It has 21 R&D institutes in countries including China, the United States, Canada, UK, Pakistan, France, Belgium, Germany, Colombia, Sweden, Ireland, India, Russia, and Turkey.