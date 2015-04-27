Huawei will launch public cloud services in China in July 2015 to be in direct cloud service competition with Alibaba

This launch will put Huawei in direct cloud service competition with Alibaba's Aliyun service. Microsoft and Amazon already launched their public cloud services in China, but those services will ultimately not be able to compete on a large scale because of their foreign investment structures.



In March 2015, Huawei established a strategic partnership with Intel to jointly provide public cloud solutions to telecom operators around the world.



In January 2015, the market research firm IDC published a report on the Chinese public cloud service market which showed that the market scale of China's public cloud service reached USD327 million in the first half of 2014; and the market scale was expected to reach USD717 million for the entire year, representing a year-on-year increase of 46.7%. The report predicted that from 2015 to 2018, the public cloud service market will maintain fast growth and the annual average compound growth rate will reach 33.2%.