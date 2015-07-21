Cloud Computing War: Huawei vs Alibaba

Huawei is ready to battle Alibaba Aliyun cloud service. Huawei's CEO Xu Zhijun told the company would launch public cloud services within two weeks. Xu said in April that Huawei wants to provide customers with a complete cloud service solution. Huawei will also provide related solutions to carriers; meanwhile, the company will continue to cooperate with other carriers in the overseas market and provide public cloud solutions to them.

Alibaba Aliyun service is having more than two years ago history, and it has quickly built around China. China's laws limit foreign players in the cloud computing sector, so companies like Amazon and Rackspace are limited in any sizable piece.

Huawei public cloud services will focus on the IaaS sector. Its target customers will be industries that are impacted by the Internet and willing to transform to the cloud service sector such as finance, government, manufacturing, energy, and education.