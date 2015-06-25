Euro, dollar lower vs yen; Greek drama continues

On Thursday the euro and the dollar edged lower against the shelter yen, as markets were extremely nervous about the outcome of Greek talks.

Later in the session markets awaited data on U.S. consumer spending.



EUR/USD eased 0.12% to 1.1189, from 1.1203 late Wednesday.

USD/JPY lost 0.06% to settle at 123.77.

EUR/JPY declined to 138.5299.



Negotiations to prevent Greece from defaulting hampered with only few days left to reach a bailout deal as significant divisions over pension cuts and other conditions for aid prompted European finance chiefs to cut short negotiations Wednesday.

After a little over an hour, eurozone finance ministers called off a key meeting as they said that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras first had to agree on budget cuts and policy overhauls with the three institutions (the troika) overseeing the country’s bailout.

The negotiations, with the heads of the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, restarted early Thursday. Officials said the two sides would reconvene later in the morning with the hope of reaching an agreement on the aid measures.

Greece’s present arrangement with its creditors expires on June 30 - at which time Greece could run out of cash and be in default on its IMF/EU loans. A summit of EU leaders is scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The cash-strapped country has to repay € 1.6 billion to the IMF by Tuesday, June 30, or face defaulting, which could trigger the country’s exit from the euro area.