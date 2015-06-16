Video Interview With Al Brooks

This is video interview with price action trader Al Brooks regarding his approach to the markets.

Here is a summary of some of the key points:



1. Brooks is a price action trader with 27+ years of experience.

2. He is an active day trader, trading off the 5 minute chart. He trades the entire day.

3. He has a purely technical approach, relying totally on price action with just a few moving averages.

4. His approach is entirely rules-based; he not use any discretion and does not consider relying on intuition.

5. He states his setups have worked for decades and continue to work.



Brooks' analysis relies on measuring movements (i.e. retracements), gauging the strength of trends, and analyzing candlesticks.





