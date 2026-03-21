Gold (XAUUSD) Detailed Market Analysis & Outlook – Monday, March 23, 2026

Gold (XAUUSD) has transitioned into a clear bearish market structure following a confirmed Change of Character (CHoCH) on the higher timeframe. This structural shift marks the end of the previous bullish phase and signals the beginning of a sustained bearish trend.

Over recent sessions, price action has demonstrated strong downside momentum, with a decisive break below a key support zone around the 4880 level. This level, which previously acted as a strong demand area, has now effectively transitioned into resistance, confirming seller dominance in the market.

Market Structure Overview

The current structure is characterized by:

A confirmed CHoCH indicating trend reversal

Strong impulsive bearish moves

Weak bullish reactions with no significant recovery

Formation of lower highs and lower lows

This type of price behavior is typically associated with institutional selling, where liquidity is being targeted below key levels.

Key Levels to Watch

Resistance Zone: 4880 – 4900

Current Price Zone: Bearish continuation area

Major Target (Liquidity Zone): 4300 – 4350

The break below 4880 was a critical technical event, as it removed a major support level and opened the path toward lower liquidity zones.

Momentum & Price Action Insight

Momentum remains strongly bearish, with sellers maintaining control across multiple sessions. The absence of strong bullish corrections suggests that buyers are currently weak, and any upward movement lacks conviction.

This indicates that the market is not in a consolidation phase, but rather in a continuation phase, where price is actively seeking lower liquidity.

Monday Outlook (23/03/2026)

Heading into Monday, the market is expected to maintain its bearish trajectory. The overall sentiment remains negative, and price is likely to continue moving toward the next key support zone near 4300.

Early-week volatility may occur; however, the broader structure suggests that selling pressure will persist.

Trading Perspective

From a strategic standpoint, the current environment favors traders who align with the dominant trend rather than attempting to predict reversals.

Key considerations:

The trend is clearly bearish

Market structure supports continuation

Momentum confirms seller strength

Trading against such conditions increases risk significantly, especially in high-volatility markets like Gold.

Risk Management & Discipline

While the bearish bias is strong, risk management remains essential. Gold is known for sharp and aggressive movements, and proper position sizing, stop-loss placement, and discipline are critical for long-term success.

Traders should remain patient and avoid emotional decision-making, particularly during volatile sessions.

Final Thoughts

Gold (XAUUSD) is currently in a strong bearish phase, supported by both structure and momentum. The break of key support and continuation behavior indicates that the market is likely targeting lower liquidity zones in the coming sessions.

As always, successful trading comes from following structure, respecting momentum, and maintaining discipline.

Trade smart, stay patient, and let the market confirm your direction.





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