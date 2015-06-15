Euro lower vs dollar, yen on Greek jitters; FOMC meeting looms

On Monday the single currency dropped against the dollar and the yen, as lack of progress at weekend negotiations between Greece and its creditors weighing on the euro.

The common currency now trades at 1.1225 after hitting a low of 1.1195, in comparison with $1.1265 late Friday in New York.



The single currency was changing hands against the yen at 138.35 from Friday's 138.92.

Negotiations between Greece and its European creditors paused over the weekend with no further talks expected before a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Thursday. The two sides have little time to conclude a deal before a deadline for eurozone payment of 245 billion of euros on June 30, as well as the payment to the International Monetary Fund due the same day.



On Sunday Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said in a statement that the country's delegation remains ready to resume talks but blamed European lenders for insisting on pension cuts and value-added-tax hikes to close the projected budget gap.

The minister put the blame on the creditors saying that the lenders' representatives at the talks said they were not authorized to negotiate further on the matter.

Investors will now eye Greece’s debt talks, as well as will be looking ahead to Wednesday’s Fed rate statement for cues on when it could start to raise interest rates.