EURUSD Price Action Analysis - crossing 50.0% Fibo level at 1.0963 for downtrend to be continuing

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.07

EUR/USD Weekly Fundamental Analysis, June 8 -12, 2015 -Forecast (adapted from fxempire article)

The dollar got a lift on Friday as official data showed US businesses accelerated hiring and raised wages at a faster pace last month in a fresh sign the country’s economy is rebounding from the winter stall.

In a report that gives the Federal Reserve more reason to move toward an interest rate hike in the coming months, the Labor Department said Friday that the economy pumped out 280,000 jobs in May, far more than expected and well above the past year’s pace of 251,000 a month.

Meanwhile, the euro was down over 1 percent against the U.S. dollar as Greek debt crisis intensified.

Athens failed to repay a 300 million euros (333 million U.S. dollars) loan installment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Friday. On Thursday, the central bank of Greece formally requested the IMF to “bundle” its four payments due to the IMF this month amounting to approximately 1.5 billion euros (about 1.67 billion U. S. dollars) into one.