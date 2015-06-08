EURUSD Price Action Analysis - crossing 50.0% Fibo level at 1.0963 for downtrend to be continuing

W1 price is on primary bearish located below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA with ranging market condition between 1.0520 support level and 1.1466 resistance level:
- The price is ranging between between 1.0520 and 1.1466 at Fibo levels;
- Triangle price pattern was formed and crossed by price from above to below for downtrend to be continuing in the near future;
- Weekly price is crossing 50.0% Fibo level at 1.0963, and if it happenes so the primary bearish trend will be continuing;
- “EURUSD has responded well to a long term slope confluence. Focus is higher towards at least 1.18 as long as price is above the May low.”
- “Several longer term technical observations are worthy of note; the rate found low at an important long term level is at a record. The speculative crowd has never been more bearish…ever. Such conditions typically precede important reversals…although not necessarily right away. A break above the resistance lines (old support) would indicate that behavior has significantly changed and open up a run on 1.13.”
Trend:
- H4 - ranging bullish
- D1 - ranging bearish
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - ranging bearish