Golden Ideal Pro EA – Full Installation & Input Settings [ VIDEO ]

Hello traders,

In this video, I present Golden Ideal Pro, an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. On the video below you’ll learn how to install the EA on your chart, configure its input parameters, and understand how each setting affects performance and strategy behavior.

Whether you’re a beginner exploring automated trading or an experienced trader seeking consistency, this tutorial will guide you step-by-step through setup and basic optimization tips.





Get it here 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548







