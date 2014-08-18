Code Base Digest for August 10 - 17, 2014

0
391
1. Indicators for Metatrader 5
- AwesomeModPips - indicator for MetaTrader 5 - this indicator is a modification of classical Awesome Oscillator indicator. It computes the smoothed difference of two exponential moving averages.
- PipsToAverage - indicator for MetaTrader 5 - this indicator measures the (smoothed) distance in pips between the close and an exponential moving average.
- Rate_AOModPips - this indicator measures the rate of change of the smoothed difference
between two exponential moving averages given by AwesomeModPips
indicator.
2. Indicators for Metatrader 4
- Horizontal Grid Lines - draws horizontal grid lines at specified distances.
- Signal for Trend - the indicator shows trade signals using combined Stohastic with breaking of High/Low by Moving Average.
- ChainPriceRSI - forex indicator ChainPriceRSI is based on the RSI and MA indicators.
- PipStriker-com - the indicator shows top and bottom ranges of price movement.
Experts for Metatrader 4
- eaTemplate - the template code of Expert Advisor.