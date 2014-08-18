Code Base Digest for August 10 - 17, 2014
Trading Systems

Code Base Digest for August 10 - 17, 2014

18 August 2014, 17:11
EmmeMe
EmmeMe
0
391

1. Indicators for Metatrader 5



  • Rate_AOModPips - this indicator measures the rate of change of the smoothed difference between two exponential moving averages given by AwesomeModPips indicator.


2. Indicators for Metatrader 4

  • PipStriker-com - the indicator shows top and bottom ranges of price movement.


Experts for Metatrader 4


#MT5 indicator, MT4 indicator, CodeBase