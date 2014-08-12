Watch how to download trading robots for free
B-clock with Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- tembox
- 84216
Real author:
Nick Bilak
Modified b-clock with font customization (font, color, size) and spread value (ask-bid).
2014.09.04 :
-bug fix on deinit
-display format in "h:m:s" (hour:minute:second) for H4 Timeframe and above
