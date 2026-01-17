Trend Strategy Pro - User Guide

Trend Strategy Pro is a professional multi-strategy trading indicator designed to deliver market signals through the integration of three advanced trading methodologies. The indicator is built using non-repainting and non-backpainting logic.

The system analyzes price behavior, momentum, and market structure using closed-candle calculations only.

Trend Strategy Pro is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders who require clear visual signals combined with professional-grade market analysis.

Learn more about Trend Strategy Pro and access the official product here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158759

This indicator is updated weekly, continuously improving existing strategies and adding new features.

Core System Structure

Trend Strategy Pro combines three independent yet complementary trading strategies into a single indicator. Signals are displayed directly on the chart using clear arrows, supported by an integrated professional information panel.

Signal Interpretation

Blue arrows indicate Buy signals

Red arrows indicate Sell signals

All signals are generated strictly after candle close to ensure reliability and eliminate false or premature entries.

Three Professional Strategies in One Indicator

1. Trend Reversal Strategy

This strategy is designed to detect potential trend reversals and high-probability continuation entries after pullbacks.

Core logic includes:

Williams Percent Range (WPR) momentum analysis

Advanced pattern recognition

Detection of momentum exhaustion and directional shifts

This strategy is ideal for identifying counter-trend opportunities near exhaustion zones or early continuation entries following corrective moves.

2. Divergence Strategy

The divergence strategy identifies classic divergence patterns between price action and the MACD indicator using linear regression analysis.

Key characteristics:

Detection of regular and hidden divergences

Early identification of weakening momentum

Signals that often precede significant price movements

This strategy is particularly effective for traders seeking early trend reversal confirmations and higher reward-to-risk opportunities.

3. Candlestick Pattern Strategy

This advanced strategy combines traditional Japanese candlestick pattern recognition with modern technical filtering.

Recognized patterns include:

Engulfing patterns

Morning Star and Evening Star

Harami

Hammer and Hanging Man

Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows

Each pattern is validated through multiple filters, including price action-based support and resistance analysis and momentum confirmation. This approach significantly reduces false signals.

Professional Information Panel

Trend Strategy Pro includes a comprehensive information panel that provides real-time market and account data, including:

Active strategy currently generating signals

Trading symbol and timeframe

Real-time spread calculation

Market trend classification (Bullish or Bearish) based on RSI

Account balance and equity

Last generated signal type

Current platform time

Advanced Alert System

The integrated alert system ensures that no valid trading opportunity is missed.

Sound alerts

Email notifications

Push notifications to mobile devices

Configurable alert frequency

Alerts are synchronized with signal generation and are triggered only when a candle closes with a valid signal, preventing false notifications.

Repainting and Backpainting Policy

Trend Strategy Pro is built with strict non-repainting and non-backpainting logic.

Non-Repainting

Signals do not disappear, shift, or recalculate after being displayed. Each arrow is generated exclusively using closed candle data.

No signals are generated using the current forming candle

Only fully closed candles are processed

Once a signal appears, it remains permanently on the chart

Non-Backpainting

The indicator does not insert artificial historical signals. All past signals reflect what would have appeared in real-time trading.

No retroactive arrows are added

Historical signals are fully consistent with live behavior

No future data is used

Verification

Non-repainting behavior can be verified using the MT5 visual strategy tester by observing that signals appear only at candle close and never disappear or move.

Conclusion

Technical Requirement Status Repainting No Backpainting No Future data usage No Closed candle logic Yes Suitable for real trading Yes



Recommended Usage

The indicator can be used on all timeframes. Optimal performance is typically achieved on:

M15, M30, H1 for swing trading and trend following

H4 and D1 for position trading and major trend identification

Key Features Summary

Three professional trading strategies in one indicator

Non-repainting and non-backpainting signals

Professional information panel with real-time data



