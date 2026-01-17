Trend Strategy Pro - User Guide

Trend Strategy Pro is a professional multi-strategy trading indicator designed to deliver market signals through the integration of three advanced trading methodologies. The indicator is built using non-repainting and non-backpainting logic.
The system analyzes price behavior, momentum, and market structure using closed-candle calculations only.
Trend Strategy Pro is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders who require clear visual signals combined with professional-grade market analysis.
Learn more about Trend Strategy Pro and access the official product here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158759
This indicator is updated weekly, continuously improving existing strategies and adding new features.
Core System Structure
Trend Strategy Pro combines three independent yet complementary trading strategies into a single indicator. Signals are displayed directly on the chart using clear arrows, supported by an integrated professional information panel.
Signal Interpretation
- Blue arrows indicate Buy signals
- Red arrows indicate Sell signals
All signals are generated strictly after candle close to ensure reliability and eliminate false or premature entries.
Three Professional Strategies in One Indicator
1. Trend Reversal Strategy
This strategy is designed to detect potential trend reversals and high-probability continuation entries after pullbacks.
Core logic includes:
- Williams Percent Range (WPR) momentum analysis
- Advanced pattern recognition
- Detection of momentum exhaustion and directional shifts
This strategy is ideal for identifying counter-trend opportunities near exhaustion zones or early continuation entries following corrective moves.
2. Divergence Strategy
The divergence strategy identifies classic divergence patterns between price action and the MACD indicator using linear regression analysis.
Key characteristics:
- Detection of regular and hidden divergences
- Early identification of weakening momentum
- Signals that often precede significant price movements
This strategy is particularly effective for traders seeking early trend reversal confirmations and higher reward-to-risk opportunities.
3. Candlestick Pattern Strategy
This advanced strategy combines traditional Japanese candlestick pattern recognition with modern technical filtering.
Recognized patterns include:
- Engulfing patterns
- Morning Star and Evening Star
- Harami
- Hammer and Hanging Man
- Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows
Each pattern is validated through multiple filters, including price action-based support and resistance analysis and momentum confirmation. This approach significantly reduces false signals.
Professional Information Panel
Trend Strategy Pro includes a comprehensive information panel that provides real-time market and account data, including:
- Active strategy currently generating signals
- Trading symbol and timeframe
- Real-time spread calculation
- Market trend classification (Bullish or Bearish) based on RSI
- Account balance and equity
- Last generated signal type
- Current platform time
Advanced Alert System
The integrated alert system ensures that no valid trading opportunity is missed.
- Sound alerts
- Email notifications
- Push notifications to mobile devices
- Configurable alert frequency
Alerts are synchronized with signal generation and are triggered only when a candle closes with a valid signal, preventing false notifications.
Repainting and Backpainting Policy
Trend Strategy Pro is built with strict non-repainting and non-backpainting logic.
Non-Repainting
Signals do not disappear, shift, or recalculate after being displayed. Each arrow is generated exclusively using closed candle data.
- No signals are generated using the current forming candle
- Only fully closed candles are processed
- Once a signal appears, it remains permanently on the chart
Non-Backpainting
The indicator does not insert artificial historical signals. All past signals reflect what would have appeared in real-time trading.
- No retroactive arrows are added
- Historical signals are fully consistent with live behavior
- No future data is used
Verification
Non-repainting behavior can be verified using the MT5 visual strategy tester by observing that signals appear only at candle close and never disappear or move.
Conclusion
|Technical Requirement
|Status
|Repainting
|No
|Backpainting
|No
|Future data usage
|No
|Closed candle logic
|Yes
|Suitable for real trading
|Yes
Recommended Usage
The indicator can be used on all timeframes. Optimal performance is typically achieved on:
- M15, M30, H1 for swing trading and trend following
- H4 and D1 for position trading and major trend identification
Key Features Summary
- Three professional trading strategies in one indicator
- Non-repainting and non-backpainting signals
- Professional information panel with real-time data