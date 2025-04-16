Free download for MT5 - Smart Money Concepts indicator

🔗 Download for free: https://intradaysoft.com/product/smart-money-concepts-indicator/



Smart Money Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful and completely free trading tool that brings institutional-level analysis directly to your MT5 charts. Based on the widely respected Smart Money trading methodology, this indicator is designed to give traders deeper insights into market structure and potential price movements — all without the need for manual chart markup.





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🔗 Download for free: https://intradaysoft.com/product/smart-money-concepts-indicator/



The indicator automatically identifies and highlights key market elements that professional and institutional traders focus on:

• Break of Structure (BOS) – to detect trend continuation or reversal zones

• Change of Character (CHoCH) – signaling potential shifts in market sentiment

• Order Blocks – showing where large positions are likely entered or defended

• Equal Highs and Lows – potential liquidity grab zones

• Fair Value Gaps (FVG) – imbalances between supply and demand

• Support and Resistance zones – dynamic levels of interest formed by price action

All these elements are visually displayed right on the chart in real time, with no need for complicated settings or additional tools. Whether you're a scalper working off the 1-minute chart or a long-term swing trader, the Smart Money Concepts Indicator adapts to your strategy and helps you stay aligned with the "smart money."

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