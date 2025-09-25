Mastering Fair Value Gaps with TrendCatcher FVG (MT4) – Clean ICT Trading Made Simple

Hello Traders,

Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), as introduced by ICT concepts, are one of the most popular institutional trading setups today.

They are based on a simple yet powerful 3-candle pattern that highlights inefficiencies in price, offering both high-probability entries and clear risk management references.

But here’s the problem: manually spotting and managing FVGs on a live chart can be messy. Too many gaps appear, overlaps make charts unreadable, and beginners often get confused about where to place their entries, stops, and profit targets.

That’s why we created TrendCatcher FVG – a professional MT4 indicator that turns ICT FVG setups into clean, structured, and practical trading tools.

❓ The Problem with Manual FVG Trading

Too many overlapping boxes create chart clutter.

Small, irrelevant gaps waste traders’ attention.

Lack of visual SL/TP references makes risk management harder.

Beginners struggle to distinguish valid vs. invalid gaps.

✅ The Solution: TrendCatcher FVG





TrendCatcher FVG automatically detects bullish and bearish FVGs and plots:

CE (50%) Entry

Stop Loss

Take Profit 1 and Take Profit 2

The boxes are outline-only (no fill), which keeps your chart perfectly clean even if multiple FVGs overlap.

By default, the indicator shows only the last 3 active gaps, with clear right-side labels.

No repaint. No confusion. Just structured FVGs ready to be traded.

🔔 Alerts with Full Setup Information





Every time a new valid FVG forms, TrendCatcher FVG can trigger an alert that shows the entire setup at once:

Entry

Stop Loss

Take Profit 1

Take Profit 2

This allows traders to react quickly without staring at the charts all day.

⚙️ Advanced Options and Filters





For traders who want more control, the indicator includes customizable filters:

Min/Max FVG size (pips) → filter out small gaps and focus only on meaningful ones.

ATR% filter → trade only in healthy volatility conditions.

Daily trend filter (MA50 vs MA200 with slope) → align with market bias.

Accumulation/Distribution vs EMA200 → add a volume confirmation.

Friday skip filter → avoid setups before weekend close.

You are free to turn these filters ON or OFF depending on your strategy.

🚀 Why Traders Love TrendCatcher FVG

ICT traders get clean CE entries with SL/TP levels instantly.

Intraday traders can focus on M15–H1 without chart clutter.

Swing traders can scale it up to H4/D1 for larger moves.

Beginners can finally see and learn valid FVGs instead of guessing.

📌 Final Words

TrendCatcher FVG is not a “signal generator” – it is a professional visualization tool that gives structure and clarity to ICT Fair Value Gaps.

Whether you are a new trader learning FVGs, or an advanced ICT practitioner looking for efficiency, this indicator will bring discipline and transparency to your charts.

👉 Try it today on MQL5 Market:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150663

LM | Trading & Development – Let’s build better trades, together.