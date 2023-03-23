Fire Rider Scalping Indicator





Benefits of the Fire Rider Indicator

Entry signal no repaint

When signal arrow place on chart that never repainting or disappear.

No error for appear arrow and alert notification

Never get error when appear arrow and for notification in MT4 all instruments

Reversal signal provide any trend direction

Signal not provide Buy&Sell. It working Top&Bottom reversal based. Same direction it can show more signal for holding trades.

Never get affected for MT4 terminal updated

If MT4 trminal update officially Indicator not make error in updated terminal version.

After the order is completed how long will get file?

Instantly download file after order completed.

Fire Rider Indicator Performance

Mobile Notifications

Compare to other indicators?

Other high low indicators are repaints, which change signal position with changes with market price. It can also be seen that the previous signal arrows disappear when the terminal is refreshed or reopened. But we guarantee Fire Rider indicator 100% no repaint. Previous signals will be displayed with the installation of Fire Rider indicator. There is no way to lose signal arrows. We guarantee video performance same result get in charts. Because we make videos in real time performance.





Access fire rider indicator HERE





Contact information:

Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us

Email: info@forexobroker.com



