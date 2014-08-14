CodeBaseSections
PipStriker-com - indicator for MetaTrader 4

PipStriker.com
Published by:
vivek visale
Views:
39316
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
The indicator shows top and bottom ranges of price movement.

  1. Put on WK chart, set color, remove from chart.
  2. Repeat on all currency pairs you trade.
  3. Change TF to D1, set color, remove from chart.
  4. Repeat on all currency pairs you trade.
  5. Do the same on 4HR TF of all pairs.
  6. Don't forget to remove indicator before switching TF's!!!!

PipStriker-com

