Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PipStriker-com - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- vivek visale
- Views:
- 39316
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator shows top and bottom ranges of price movement.
- Put on WK chart, set color, remove from chart.
- Repeat on all currency pairs you trade.
- Change TF to D1, set color, remove from chart.
- Repeat on all currency pairs you trade.
- Do the same on 4HR TF of all pairs.
- Don't forget to remove indicator before switching TF's!!!!
Auto Pending and Manage Orders by RSI
Auto pending and manage orders by RSI, lower risk at weekend, send mails if necessary.B-clock with Spread
Modified Nick Bilak's b-clock with spread (ask-bid) and font customization (font, color, size).
eaTemplate
This template code contains basic features and functions required for the developing the Expert Advisor.ChainPriceRSI
Forex indicator ChainPriceRSI is based on the RSI and MA indicators.