CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Rate_AOModPips - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Manuel Sanchon | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6902
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator measures the rate of change of the smoothed difference between two exponential moving averages given by AwesomeModPips indicator (it is necessary to have this last indicator).

There are four inputs: short_mean, long_mean, meanAO and meanSpeed. The first three inputs are the ones needed for AwesomeModPips indicator (see details in the description of this indicator). The last input, meanSpeed, is the period of the smoothed average for the difference for the current and the previous value of the AwesomeModPips indicator.

In particular, the indicator is positive whenever AwesomeModPips is increasing and it is negative whenever AwesomeModPips is decreasing. The higher is the indicator (in absolute value) the strongest is the trend.

Rate_AOModPips indicator

BlauTVI BlauTVI

Tick Volume Indicator from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

Rj_RMA Rj_RMA

Moving average of ranges. The calculation is based on the price high and low for a period.

PipsToAverage PipsToAverage

This indicator measures the (smoothed) distance in pips between the close and an exponential moving average.

AwesomeModPips AwesomeModPips

This indicator is a modification of classical Awesome Oscillator indicator.