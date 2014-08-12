CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PipsToAverage - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Manuel Sanchon | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12965
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator measures the (smoothed) distance in pips between the close and an exponential moving average.

The first input, Period_Average, is the period of the exponential moving average. The indicator first computes an array containing the difference between this average and the corresponding close price. Then, it computes an smoothed moving average with period Period_PipsToAv (the second input) of this array.

Here you can show an image with this indicator with parameters 200 and 7, as well as the 200-exponential moving average:

indicator

Rate_AOModPips Rate_AOModPips

This indicator measures the rate of change of AwesomeModPips indicator.

BlauTVI BlauTVI

Tick Volume Indicator from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

AwesomeModPips AwesomeModPips

This indicator is a modification of classical Awesome Oscillator indicator.

Linear Regression Linear Regression

The indicator uses the least squares method for the construction of the "most suitable" straight line through a series of points of price values​​.